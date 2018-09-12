Stephen Colbert challenges Alex Trebek to trivia face-off

Alex Trebek has been sporting a beard lately, and "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is not happy about it. Colbert, who has also grown out his facial hair, says there's only room for one "Colbeard" on TV, and has challenged the "Jeopardy!" host to a trivia face-off.

On Tuesday's "Late Show," Colbert announced the challenge after Trebek showed off his new beard on the season premiere of "Jeopardy!" on Monday. He played a clip of Trebek talking about his new look and joking that his mustache hairs "kept attracting friends."

Colbert responded, "Very cute. Although it's a little mean about attracting friends in front of 'Jeopardy!' contestants. I have got a beef with Trebek's beard and I will put it in a way 'Jeopardy!' fans will understand. The clue is 'Alex Trebek': 'Who is trying to steal my new look?' Because check out this Daily Double."

He showed a side-by-side photo of his beard and Trebek's beard.

"He's just sporting a cheap Canadian knock-off of the Colbeard," Colbert joked.

"I've got a message for Trebek: Step off, beardy-come-lately, there cannot be two Colbeards," he said. "There can barely be one. Still hoping this side fills in before Christmas."

Colbert asked Trebek to appear on his show for a trivia face-off, and the loser has to shave.

Trebek has yet to respond to the challenge.

