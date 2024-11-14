It's Starbucks Red Cup Day. Here's what to know about the event.
It is Red Cup Day at coffee giant Starbucks, an unofficial holiday for java fans who enjoy discounts and rewards.
Here's how it works: Stop by a participating Starbucks store on Thursday and get a free, 16-ounce holiday-themed reusable red cup when you purchase one of the coffee chain's special seasonal drinks.
Eligible beverages include:
- Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
- Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher
- Cran-Merry Drink
- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
What do you get other than a free cup?
Customers who bring in their red cups to Starbucks locations receive a $.10 discount on their orders. Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app to order drinks get 25 bonus Stars, which are valued up to $1, according to Starbucks. The coffee giant notes that customers can bring in any kind of reusable cup to redeem the discounts.
Starbucks added that it encourages customers to use reusable cups to help it achieve its stated goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030.
The promotion is also a way to drive foot traffic to the company's stores as some consumers appear to be losing their taste for its brand of joe. The retailer launched its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte beverage earlier than ever this year, amid slowing traffic in stores and a dip in sales.