It's Starbucks Red Cup Day. Here's what to know about the event.

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

It is Red Cup Day at coffee giant Starbucks, an unofficial holiday for java fans who enjoy discounts and rewards. 

Here's how it works: Stop by a participating Starbucks store on Thursday and get a free, 16-ounce holiday-themed reusable red cup when you purchase one of the coffee chain's special seasonal drinks. 

Eligible beverages include:

  • Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte 
  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato 
  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso 
  • Caramel Brulée Latte 
  • Chestnut Praline Latte 
  • Cran-Merry Orange Refresher 
  • Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher 
  • Cran-Merry Drink 
  • Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai 
  • Hot Chocolate 
  • Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte 
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate 
  • Peppermint Mocha 
  • Peppermint White Hot Chocolate 
  • Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte 
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte 
  • Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew 
  • Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte 
  • White Hot Chocolate

What do you get other than a free cup?

Customers who bring in their red cups to Starbucks locations receive a $.10 discount on their orders. Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app to order drinks get 25 bonus Stars, which are valued up to $1, according to Starbucks. The coffee giant notes that customers can bring in any kind of reusable cup to redeem the discounts. 

Starbucks added that it encourages customers to use reusable cups to help it achieve its stated goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030. 

The promotion is also a way to drive foot traffic to the company's stores as some consumers appear to be losing their taste for its brand of joe. The retailer launched its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte beverage earlier than ever this year, amid slowing traffic in stores and a dip in sales. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

