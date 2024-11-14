It's Starbucks Red Cup Day. Here's what to know about the event.

It is Red Cup Day at coffee giant Starbucks, an unofficial holiday for java fans who enjoy discounts and rewards.

Here's how it works: Stop by a participating Starbucks store on Thursday and get a free, 16-ounce holiday-themed reusable red cup when you purchase one of the coffee chain's special seasonal drinks.

Eligible beverages include:

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

What do you get other than a free cup?

Customers who bring in their red cups to Starbucks locations receive a $.10 discount on their orders. Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app to order drinks get 25 bonus Stars, which are valued up to $1, according to Starbucks. The coffee giant notes that customers can bring in any kind of reusable cup to redeem the discounts.

Starbucks added that it encourages customers to use reusable cups to help it achieve its stated goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030.

The promotion is also a way to drive foot traffic to the company's stores as some consumers appear to be losing their taste for its brand of joe. The retailer launched its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte beverage earlier than ever this year, amid slowing traffic in stores and a dip in sales.