Starbucks recalls 263,000 Bodum French presses over laceration risk

Consumers who purchased sleek Bodum French presses made with recycled parts for about $20 at Starbucks should return them for a refund, as they could break, cutting or puncturing the skin of users.

Starbucks has received a total of nine such reports -- eight in the U.S. and one in Canada -- where the coffee plunger's knob breaks, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

The coffee chain is recalling 236,000 of the French presses sold nationwide and online between November 2016 and January 2019, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bodum product being recalled by Starbucks. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Co-branded by Starbucks with Bodum, the eight-cup French press has a cylindrical glass beaker with a screen and a plunger held in place by a plastic dark gray frame with locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. Made in Portugal, the recalled product measures about nine inches high and four inches wide, and has the number 011063549 printed on a white label on the bottom of its base.

Consumers should stop using the presses and contact Starbucks about how to obtain a refund in the form of store credit. The Seattle, Washington-based company said it is not accepting returns at its stores.

Consumers can call Starbucks at (888) 843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com and click on "Customer Service" at the bottom of the page and then select "Starbucks" under "Recall Information" for further details.