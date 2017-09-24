"Star Trek: Discovery" superfans weigh in on series premiere episode

Sunday marked the beginning of "Star Trek: Discovery," a brand-new show on CBS All Access, which is a prequel series that takes place about a decade before the mission of the original 1960s "Star Trek."

The show features all-new characters and is set in the timeline of the original series, not that of the new films by J.J. Abrams.

Wich such a die-hard, multi-generational following awaiting the show's arrival, it's no surprise that some were frustrated that Sunday's football game on CBS (Packers vs. Bengals overtime) delayed the premiere's start which began after a brand-new episode of CBS News' "60 Minutes."

Nonetheless, reaction poured in on social media as "Star Trek" fans devoured the premiere episode Sunday night.

So many tweets were coming in that "Star Trek: Discovery" became a trending topic on Twitter with phrases for #StarTrekDiscovery and Klingon.

Early reviews of "Star Trek: Discovery" say that the show pays tribute to the "Star Trek" franchise "while decidedly pushing Star Trek firmly into the present of TV," TVGuide.com writes.

TVGuide.com continues, "Discovery has to please modern audiences, so the action is huge and thrilling, on par with any of the feature films (and surpassing several)."

Another website says there's promise for "Star Trek: Discovery" to become a worthy successor to "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine" or "Battlestar Galactica."

One person on Twitter mentioned the story premise as one reason she got hooked:

I like the moral dilemma set up in the first ep, I like Michael, I'm interested to see where it goes. I'm definitely in. #StarTrekDiscovery — Kate McMurray (@katemcmwriter) September 25, 2017

Die-hard fan Robert Peterson wrote on Twitter that "Star Trek: Discovery" had him from the opening:

I've watched @StarTrek since the very beginning with original series when it was first broadcast. #startrekdiscovery had me from opening! 🖖 — RobertBPetersonIII (@RobertPeterson3) September 25, 2017

Other fans weighed in on the first episode, including this tweet from CBS' "Big Bang Theory":

This one episode is better than any other Star Trek movie or TV show. — Jim Goodale (@JimNf6) September 25, 2017

Star Trek Discovery: Empowering women

Many women were rejoicing the prominent roles of the two female leads, Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham.

Michelle Yeoh is perfectly cast as Captain Georgiou! 👏🏽🖖🏽 #StarTrekDiscovery — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) September 25, 2017

We are watching women in conflict on tv and it is not about a man my god . #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) September 25, 2017

As a WOC I related to this vibe so much. Like srsly. When y'all gonna start listening to us? #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet pic.twitter.com/D04lcPx9Z7 — DIANCA LONDON (@diancalondon) September 25, 2017

Still others are just happy to see the first new Star Trek series in over a decade.

I'm looking forward to the first new Star Trek show I've watched in at least 15 years (I couldn't stick out Enterprise). #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/5YyalMskud — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 25, 2017

Ok @startrekcbs, I'm officially hooked on #StarTrekDiscovery. About to start episode 2. — Melissa A. Bartell (@Melysse) September 25, 2017

And if you can't wait to watch episode two, you can stream it now on CBS All Access:

"Star Trek: Discovery" stars Sonequa Martin-Green of "The Walking Dead" as First Officer Michael Burnham. Michael is the first human to attend the Vulcan Science Academy, and the series starts with her serving as the first officer of the USS Shenzhou, helmed by Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou. She ends up serving on the USS Discovery under Captain Gabriel Lorca, played by Jason Isaacs, instead.

"I appreciate how courageous this story is and I appreciate how they've woven me into that family because Spock is an institution," Martin-Green told "CBS This Morning."

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse over to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.

Watch the "Star Trek: Discovery" opening credits in the video below: