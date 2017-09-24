"Star Trek: Discovery" spacecraft flies across New York City

The USS Discovery starship flew over New York City Saturday night, promoting the new CBS show bearing its name. The re-creation of the new Star Trek series' spacecraft's voyage occurred about 24 hours before the first episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" was set to debut Sunday night on CBS and CBS All Access.

The iconic saucer-shaped ship with dual nacelles familiar to fans of the Star Trek series launched from Pier 46 and streaked across the iconic skyline before hitting the Hudson River and continuing north. The USS Discovery then banked right at the George Washington Bridge and returned to make another pass over the New York City skyline. Aside from the ship's registration number, NCC-1031, not much else is known about the Discovery, except its shape.

The USS Discovery was created by Remarkable Media in conjunction with CBS assets of the ship. LED lights were attached to a two-ton exoskeleton truss to create the extraordinary effect of a starship. The truss was then carried through the skies by a Black Hawk helicopter.

"Star Trek: Discovery" premieres tonight

The newest series of the franchise is a prequel that takes place about a decade before the five-year mission of the original 1960s "Star Trek." Here are all the details on how to watch the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery." After tonight's premiere, all episodes will air exclusively on CBS All Access each Sunday.

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch "Star Trek: Discovery" with a free, one-week trial.

Signing up is easy. You simply browse over to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial available for new customers only.