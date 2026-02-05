Miami Beach relaxes some spring break rules but maintains heavy police presence

With spring break just weeks away, Miami Beach officials have decided which crowd-control measures will remain in place and which will be lifted as the city prepares for another influx of visitors.

City leaders say beaches will not close at 6 p.m., and there will be no midnight curfew unless serious incidents occur. Some parking garages in the entertainment district will also reopen, though prices will vary.

The changes follow several years of strict measures after a series of rowdy and sometimes violent spring break incidents in 2021.

"We're not getting back with spring break," said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez told CBS News Miami the city is easing some restrictions, but not simply to accommodate traditional spring break crowds.

"We just found a new match—more mature, healthier, focused on wellness and enjoying Miami Beach," he said.

The city is scheduled to host a half-marathon and two fitness events on South Beach in March, which also influenced the decision to adjust certain measures.

Last year, all parking garages in the entertainment district were closed. This year, some will reopen.

"As policy, we are reopening those garages. Prices will fluctuate—it won't be just $100," Fernandez said.

Business owners along Ocean Drive say safety remains their top priority.

"Spring breakers, non-spring breakers, all are welcome," said Jonathan Feuerman, general manager of Caffe Milano. "Some of the restrictions have been helpful to make sure things stay within the boundaries of what they should be."

Jeremy Reyes, a server at Ocean's Ten, said changes made in 2024 improved the atmosphere.

"South Beach is way safer. More families, more people coming, the energy is just different," Reyes said.

Pavel Rodon, manager of Havana 1957, said there were fewer fights and better control last year, but the barricades in front of his restaurant also hurt business.

"It looked like people were restricted from coming in. That's my only issue," Rodon said, adding he hopes the city reconsiders.

Fernandez said some of those barricades will be removed.

"The barricades that made it look like a crime scene—those are going away," he said.

Still, officials warn that restrictions could quickly return if needed.

"If necessary, our police chief retains full authority to take all these enforcement actions to assure the safety of our city," Fernandez said.

One thing remains certain: visitors can expect a heavy police presence during spring break, along with DUI checkpoints and strict enforcement of open-container laws.