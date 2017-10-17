Special counsel Robert Mueller's team interviews Sean Spicer

Special counsel Robert Muller's team has interviewed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, sources familiar with the process confirmed to CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett.

As the top White House spokesperson, Spicer is believed to have been privy to some of the administration's most important and sensitive information, and crafted the message surrounding those topics with the press. Spicer was the press secretary during the shocking firing of former FBI Director James Comey, and the ensuing fallout from that decision. Spicer was also a part of the White House when President Trump reportedly advised his son, Donald Trump Jr., on his statement about a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer about information that could damage Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

Politico first reported the interview with Spicer.

Is special counsel Mueller looking into Spicer's files?

Spicer announced his resignation in July and officially left at the end of August.

Mueller's team is in the middle of interviews as it dives into Russian election meddling, any ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, as well as the Russian business transactions of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Mueller's team also recently interviewed former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Mueller, with a team of seasoned lawyers at his side, has convened a grand jury in the probe.