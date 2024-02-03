Southern California braces for "life-threatening" flood risk ahead of 2nd winter storm

Another winter storm spanning multiple days will be moving into Southern California Saturday night and is expected to last until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The strong storm is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain in the valleys and coastal communities and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Much of the downpour is expected to occur during a 24 to 36 hour period from Sunday into Monday.

A flood watch will go in effect from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday for the entire coast of Southern California including, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains from Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon, with forecasters predicting as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, as much as 20 inches as low as 6,000 feet, and 8 inches at 5,000 feet. Winds will also gust in that area at 80 mph.

The National Weather Service is calling the system "the largest storm of the season" and is expecting the storm to have "dangerous, even life-threatening impacts."

We are expecting a major storm with dangerous, even life-threatening impacts! Here is a short list of what's coming and how you can prepare for and avoid hazards, including heavy rain and dangerous flooding, heavy mountain snow and strong, damaging winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OOsRlhVsi8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

Extra shelters are expected to be open on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate the homeless population in Los Angeles. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for transportation to a shelter.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several measures the city is taking to weather the storm and is encouraging residents to stay home on Sunday.

LA County Public Works has issued a phase 3 mudflow forecast for the Fish Fire area in the city of Duarte. Mel Canyon Road in the city of Duarte will remain closed from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road starting Sunday, February 4, at 6 PM until Tuesday, February 6, at 10 AM.

There are evacuation orders and warnings in place for areas in Ventura County starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.