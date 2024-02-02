Flood watch, wind warning issued for Bay Area ahead of next atmospheric river storm

SAN FRANCISCO – Following a brief reprieve, another strong atmospheric river storm is set to arrive in the Bay Area this weekend packing rain and strong winds.

"The increases in rain and wind will start along the Big Sur coast and spread north and east through Saturday night," the National Weather Service said in a statement Friday.

Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected to arrive early Sunday, becoming widespread through the rest of Sunday morning. Officials said, unlike Wednesday's storm, the rain band focuses more on the Central Coast, with Big Sur and the Santa Lucia Mountains in Monterey County expected to see the highest rainfall amounts.

A rapidly strengthening low pressure system over the California coastal waters late Saturday night and Sunday will bring increasingly HEAVY rain, STRONG and GUSTY southerly winds to the forecast area. Here's the latest 3 day rainfall forecast ending 4 am Monday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/w0lS6etSiW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2024

The weather service is projecting 1" to 2" of rain for the Santa Clara Valley and interior East Bay from Saturday evening through Monday. Meanwhile, 2 to 3 inches are expected for San Francisco, Oakland, the East Bay Hills, lower elevations of the interior North Bay, interior Monterey County and San Benito County.

Officials said Santa Cruz County, the higher elevations of the North Bay, San Mateo, San Benito and Santa Clara counties could see 3 to 5 inches, while the highest peaks in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Marin County could see 5 to 7 inches.

The weather service has issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area except Solano County, along with Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Along with the rain, the agency said the upcoming storm "will be much of a wind event as it is a rain event."

The weather service issued a high wind warning for the Peninsula coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, and northern Monterey Bay from 4 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday. Strong southerly winds, gusting to 60 mph or greater, are possible.

Meanwhile, a wind advisory has been issued for San Francisco, the shoreline of San Francisco Bay, Santa Clara Valley, and much of the North Bay, also from Sunday 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Areas under the wind advisory could see winds gusting to 50 mph.

Officials urge residents to secure outdoor objects and to use extra caution while driving, particularly in a high-profile vehicle.