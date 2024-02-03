Evacuation warnings in place for areas in Ventura County ahead of storm

Several areas in Ventura County are under evacuation warning ahead of a strong winter storm rolling into Southern California.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for Unincorporated Ojai, which includes residents living near Matilija Canyon, North Fork, Camino Cielo, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday until Sunday 4th at 5 p.m.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ojai)

Creek Road / Old Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

2 homes on Grada Avenue / 2 homes on Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

A hazard advisory has been issued for residents that live in the La Conchita due to the amount of rain expected to saturate the hillsides above the area. Officials said over the last 14 days, La Conchita has received nearly 4 inches of rain with a potential to receive an additional 3"-5" over the next 5 days, which may result in landslides or debris flows.

The Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an Emergency Evacuation Shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The shelter is located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 and will be open for any individuals who need temporary shelter.