"Sopranos" prequel film, written by David Chase, could come to theaters

LOS ANGELES — A lot has changed since "The Sopranos" wrapped in 2007: star James Gandolfini passed away, as did the actor who played his on-screen nemesis, Frank Vincent, and the real-life "Bada Bing!" strip club, Satin Dolls, closed in December. But "The Sopranos" might still be coming to the big screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures says Thursday that New Line has purchased a screenplay for a "Sopranos" prequel from series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The studio says the working title is "The Many Saints of Newark," and it will be set in the 1960s during the Newark riots.

Chase's acclaimed series about mobster Tony Soprano, played by Gandolfini, ran for six seasons on HBO and won 21 primetime Emmys.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich says in a statement that the studio is thrilled that Chase has decided to revisit and enlarge the Soprano universe. Chase will executive produce and co-write the film, but a director has yet to be selected.

It's unclear which cast members would return, if any. Though it seems nearly impossible given the movie's timeline, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played daughter Meadow Soprano in the series, told CBS News in 2016 that she would love to reunite onscreen with other members of "The Sopranos" cast.

"Anything that's involved with 'The Sopranos,' if they want to get us back together, of course I'm there," she said. "That was my second family for so long. It was the time of my life and I owe so much to it, and you can always guarantee I will be there."