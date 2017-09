Frank Vincent, an actor well-known for his roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," died, CBS News confirms.

Vincent's publicist, Karen Buongiomo, confirmed the news.

The actor's most recognized characters were Billy Batts in 1990's "Goodfellas" and Phil Leotardo, the nemesis to Tony Soprano in the long-running HBO series "The Sopranos."