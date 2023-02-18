Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino bottles recalled because they may contain glass

PepsiCo has voluntarily recalled select batches of its 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino bottles, the Food and Drug Administration reported this week, over concerns they may contain glass or foreign objects.

The nationwide recall is specifically for the vanilla flavor of the product, and affects more than 302,000 bottles of the drink.

The recall applies to Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla beverages with the following expiration dates: March 8, 2023, May 29, 2023, June 4, 2023 and June 10, 2023.

The FDA has given the recall a Classification II, which means that exposure to the recalled product could result in temporary or reversible adverse health consequences. The chances of serious adverse health consequences are "remote," according to the agency.

CBS News reached out to PepsiCo for a statement Friday, but did not immediately receive a response.