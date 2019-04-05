Some Hunt's tomato paste recalled for potential mold

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of a limited amount of Hunt's Tomato Paste because of possible contamination. The products, which were distributed nationwide, could have been damaged after the canning process, the company says, creating the potential for mold.

The affected products are Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added 6-ounce cans. The FDA says the products are labeled with the following UPC and Lot codes and "best by" dates:

FDA

FDA

No other Hunt's products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall.

Since the products may be contaminated with mold, consumers are advised not to use them and to either throw them away or return them to the store where originally purchased.

The FDA says Conagra Brands is working with health officials to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.