The spring can be an ideal season for pet owners, particularly those who own a dog. Warmer weather and sunnier days bring new opportunities for time spent outside, allowing dogs to gain exercise and socialization that they may have missed during the winter months. It can also be a smart time to secure pet insurance protections. More time spent outdoors, after all, can potentially lead to items like sprains or muscle injuries and certain dogs may also be prone to allergies, all of which without an insurance plan will need to be paid for out-of-pocket by dog owners.

That said, jumping right into a pet insurance plan isn't the best course of action either. Just like all other insurance types, owners will want to be strategic and nuanced in their approach in order to secure the most comprehensive and cost-effective coverage. For dog owners, then, it helps to understand what pet insurance moves they should be making, exactly, this spring. Below, we'll break down three to consider now.

3 smart pet insurance moves dog owners should make this spring

Ready to stop paying out of pocket every time your dog needs to visit the doctor? Here are three smart pet insurance moves to make this season:

Evaluate your budget

If you need the help a pet insurance policy can offer, then your budget is likely already a top concern. You'll need to evaluate it carefully, then, to determine which type of pet insurance makes the most sense for you this spring. With economic uncertainty still a concern and inflation still making many daily items costlier, this concern is especially important to address now. Fortunately, there are different pet insurance types (and prices) to analyze, ranging from less expensive accident-only policies to more expensive comprehensive policies that can cover everything from vet visits to alternative treatments. To determine which makes the most financial sense for your dog, however, first consider evaluating your existing budget to decide how much you can comfortably afford to pay for insurance.

Speak to your veterinarian

Your veterinarian isn't just experienced with your dog and it's medical history. They're likely well-informed about the breed overall, and any medical issues it's known for and that could arise in the future. This knowledge is critical in building a comprehensive but useful insurance policy for your dog. By speaking to your veterinarian first, you can better determine what policy coverages would be most applicable to your dog and which ones you can comfortably exclude from your plan. This will not only make any future pet insurance policy personalized for your dog, but it could also help with costs that you may have otherwise gotten stuck paying for that you couldn't use.

Shop around for providers

The pet insurance market isn't completely different from other insurance types and, as such, should be treated similarly when it comes time to find a cost-effective and reliable provider. That means shopping around for providers and comparing quotes and policies side by side. Just be sure to compare the same types. So, if you get a quote for an accident-only policy from one provider, compare it to the costs of that same policy to a second and third provider. This will provide an accurate, apples-to-apples comparison allowing you to determine which insurance company is most appropriate for your dog's needs.

The bottom line

This spring marks a smart time to get your dog protected via a robust but affordable pet insurance plan. Just be sure to start the process sooner rather than later. Considering that most providers have a waiting period before insurance protections kick in and that most won't cover your dog's pre-existing medical conditions, it behooves owners to act promptly to avoid coverage limitations or exclusions.

