There's no doubt pet ownership can be expensive, especially when it comes to medical care. According to the ASPCA, annual vet costs average $410 for dogs and $300 for cats — and that's just for routine care. If your pet is injured or sick, the cost could climb into the hundreds or even thousands.

To make matters worse, The Associated Press reported in Oct. 2022, "Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades."

One way to make medical care more affordable is with pet insurance. You pay a monthly premium, and the insurer reimburses you for covered costs, typically at 70% to 90% (minus your deductible). This can provide peace of mind for you (and relief for your wallet) throughout your pet's life.

Pet insurance is valuable year-round, but it can be especially helpful in the spring.

Why spring may be the best time to buy pet insurance

The spring can be the perfect time to get pet insurance for your furry friend. Here are three reasons you should consider getting coverage now.

Spring brings new health hazards

Spring is when nature comes alive. Flowers emerge from the soil, temperatures rise and little critters come out in full force. It's beautiful, but it also means your pet is exposed to dangers they weren't in the winter. These dangers include:

Toxic plants and flowers

Fertilizer and mulch

Insect bites and stings

Parasites

Insect prevention and control products

Allergies

Overheating

In addition, if you spring clean, your pet could get into the cleaning products you use.

Some of these hazards result in minor issues like skin irritation and an upset stomach. But others can be life-threatening. Securing pet insurance now means you won't have to worry about affording any treatment your cat or dog needs.

Higher activity levels mean a higher risk of injury

Nicer weather means pets are more likely to be outside exploring, exercising and playing — especially if you live in an area where snow and ice keep them cooped up in the winter months. Unfortunately, the more active your pet is, the more likely they are to get injured.

Pet injury accident claims begin rising in April and peak in August, according to pet insurer Pets Best. That makes now the perfect time to get your pet covered. Even the most basic pet insurance plans cover accidents and injuries, helping you defray the cost of making your pet well again.

You can get ahead of waiting periods

Most pet insurance policies have waiting periods from the time you're approved to the time coverage takes effect. These periods can range anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months, depending on the type of claim. During this time, claims may not be covered, even if your policy is active.

With the warmer months bringing a higher risk of injury and illness, the sooner you apply for pet insurance, the better.

The bottom line

With vet costs on the rise, more people are buying pet insurance these days. And with spring officially here, now is a great time to consider becoming one of them.

Whatever your pet's age, you have plenty of options for affordable coverage. You can find the best policy at the best price by asking yourself how much coverage your pet needs and comparing offers from some of the best pet insurance companies.

