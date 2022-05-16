Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled over possible metal strips

Certain varieties of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies have been voluntarily recalled over the possibility of "a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag," Mars Wrigley announced Friday.

The company said it hasn't received any reports of anyone falling ill from the products, which were made a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Mars Wrigley said it was working to remove the recalled products from stores. There was no word on how many packages could be involved.

The company urged customers who may have bought a recalled product to dispose of it.

Anyone with questions about specific lots involved or with any other questions can contact Mars Wrigley at 1-800-651-2564 or through its website.