Sinéad O'Connor died of "natural causes," coroner says

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, a London coroner's office said Tuesday.

O'Connor died in July 2023. She was 56 years old.

O'Connor was found unresponsive in her London home and pronounced dead at the scene, CBS News previously reported. At the time, authorities said her death was not considered suspicious, but because no immediate cause of death was available, English authorities conducted an autopsy, according to a statement published by the London Inner South Coroner's Court on July 27.

The coroner's office has now "ceased their involvement in her death," a spokesperson for the London Inner South

Southwark Coroner's Court said Tuesday.

O'Connor was born in Dublin, Ireland, and overcame a difficult childhood to become a musical icon. She released hits like "Nothing Compares 2 U" and garnered eight Grammy Award nominations during her career, taking home the trophy for Best Alternative Album in 1991. O'Connor officially retired from music in 2003 but continued to record new material, including her 2014 album "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss."

Sinéad O'Connor is seen onstage March 4, 1988. Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

O'Connor spoke openly about her private life. She said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and on social media wrote openly about attempting to take her own life. Her teenage son Shane died by suicide in 2022, and she was hospitalized shortly after, when she tweeted that there was "no point living without him."

The singer also said in 2018 that she had converted to Islam and would be using the name Shuhada' Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat, though she continued to use the name Sinéad O'Connor professionally.

O'Connor is survived by three of her children. In July, her family members released a statement saying they were "devastated" by her death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the family's statement said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Celebrities around the world marked O'Connor's death with heartfelt messages on social media.

Large crowds attended her funeral, with mourners in Bray, Ireland, leaving flowers at O'Connor's former home and lining the streets to wave at her funeral procession before a private ceremony.