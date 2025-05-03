Watch CBS News
Pilot killed when small plane crashes into Simi Valley neighborhood

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
/ KCAL News

The pilot of a small plane died when the aircraft crashed into two homes in a Simi Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon in Ventura County, just north of Los Angeles. There were no reported injuries to people on the ground. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot was the lone occupant of the plane, a Vans RV-10, which had taken off from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was heading to Camarillo Airport.   

The crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time in the 200 block of High Meadow Street near Wood Ranch Parkway, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

screenshot-2025-05-03-162439.png
An aerial view of the scene after a small plane crashed into a Simi Valley neighborhood on May 3, 2025. KCAL News

"The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and sustained structural damage," the Ventura County Fire Department said on X. "The fire has been knocked down and firefighters are working on overhaul and salvage operations."

Officials said the plane's pilot, whose name has not been released, died in the crash. 

"Residents were inside both homes at the time of the incident, and were evacuated with no reported injuries," firefighters said.

Police closed the area between Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street as the investigation continued. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Video from the scene posted to the Citizen app shows a large presence of police and firefighter personnel near several homes as neighbors look on. 

Another video showed as a large plume of black smoke rose from behind several homes as neighbors rushed outside following the incident. 

