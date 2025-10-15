We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Silver can be a good investment for beginners now that the price is consistently rising. Sheryll Quimosing/Az Jackson/Getty Images

While much attention has been paid to the record-breaking price run gold has been on, silver has been making significant gains this year, too.

At around $52 per troy ounce currently, the price of the precious metal has risen by around 76% just in 2025. And those gains could easily continue in the weeks to come, especially if concerns over domestic economic policies and geopolitical instability remain prevalent. Against this backdrop and with the reality that silver offers beginner investors a much more affordable entry price point compared to gold, many are considering a silver investment now.

Before getting started, however, it's important to remember that precious metal investments work differently than stocks, bonds and others. The approach to the metal should be different, too, especially as silver's price continues its upward trek this October. Below, we'll detail three important silver investing moves beginners should consider now to better boost their chances of success.

3 silver investing moves beginners should make this October

Ready to add a layer of silver to your portfolio this month? Here are three moves to consider making now:

Understand the pros and cons of the investment

Like gold, silver can be a valuable asset in the fight against inflation thanks to its consistent value. And, because of this, it can be an effective way to diversify your portfolio. But, also like gold, it's more of an income-protecting asset versus an income-producing one. That should be kept in mind as the price continues to rise this year.

Understanding the pros and cons of silver, then, is arguably more important than ever, especially for beginners who may not be as familiar with the metal as they are with gold. To improve your chances of silver investing success, start by understanding the pros and cons of the metal.

Buy in before the next price surge

While research and due diligence are critical with any asset, particularly alternative ones like silver, you don't want to overanalyze the metal either right now. Buying in this month, after all, offers an opportunity to potentially earn a quick profit with the metal.

Purchasing silver before the next price surge should take precedence, then, especially with economic factors like inflation, interest rate policy and others likely to have a material impact on the price of the metal. Getting invested before that happens will not only allow you to earn more on your investment, but it will also save you some money by getting started at a more affordable entry price.

Limit their investment

It's understandably tempting to significantly increase your investment in any sort of asset that's seen the sort of growth silver has this year. But that would be a mistake worth avoiding, as many experts recommend limiting the precious metal total of your portfolio to a maximum of 10%. And, if you already have gold in your portfolio or plan to, that may mean keeping silver in an even smaller amount.

By keeping your precious metal investments limited, you won't overcrowd stocks, bonds, real estate and more. At the same time, you'll still secure the protections the metals are known for and, potentially, realize an opportunity to sell your silver or gold for a quick profit, should you decide to.

The bottom line

A consistently rising silver price offers exciting opportunities for beginner investors who don't have the metal in their portfolio. However, like any asset, it's worth taking a strategic approach, especially with alternative ones like silver. By thoroughly understanding the pros and cons of the metal, acting promptly before the next price increase and keeping their overall precious metals portion of their portfolio moderated, these investors can better realize precious metal investing success – both during today's record-breaking price run and, ideally, in the months and years ahead, too.