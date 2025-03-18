3 signs debt relief makes sense this spring, according to experts

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Debt is more than just numbers. It's stress, frustration and feeling overwhelmed. Collectively, consumers owed more than $18 trillion in debt and credit card debt hit a new high heading into 2025, burdens that likely have many searching for ways to steady their finances.

"Mentally, [debt is] very discouraging, overwhelming and frustrating," says Nia Adams, executive director at financial wellness consultancy Perspectives. "It makes [people] feel like a failure, it makes them feel like financial stability isn't possible. It makes them feel like they're on an island and no one else is experiencing what they're experiencing. And it makes them feel like asking for help is a sign of weakness."

But at what point do you ask for help? What are the signs that you need to reach out to a company to figure out how to solve your debt problem? A dollar amount isn't always the best way to gauge when it's time to seek help, as every person's financial habits and situation is different. To help you know when it's time to get assistance, we've reached out to experts to identify signs that this spring might be the right time for you to consider debt relief.

3 signs debt relief makes sense this spring

Spring tends to bring debt issues for consumers because of factors that play out in the months leading up to it, says Dean Kaplan, president of debt collection agency The Kaplan Group. Overspending during holidays, people expecting more income in the new year that doesn't arrive, and layoffs due to year-end budget changes can trigger financial problems by the time spring arrives.

"Those are three things that often happen at the end of the year, and the impact of it is felt in the spring by the consumer," Kaplan says. With that in mind, here are three signs that debt relief might make sense for you this spring.

Constant calls from collections agencies

Collections agencies are companies that a lender hires to collect a debt you owe. A credit card issuer, for example, may send your account to collections if you have at least 90 to 180 days of missed payments. For consumers who haven't made credit card payments since November or early December, their accounts may head to collections this month, depending on their issuer's collections policy. If your phone receives regular calls from collections agencies, that's a sign that you need debt relief help, Adams says.

"If you are having to ignore a lot of calls and you know they're coming from debt collections agencies or creditors you're behind on — if it's at the point that you know the phone number of your credit because they're calling all the time, that's a sign," Adams says.

Your debt keeps going up, but your spending and borrowing aren't

Some consumers may find themselves in the frustrating position of watching their debt increase even though they're doing everything they can to curtail their spending and use of loans and credit. If you find yourself in that spot, it's a sign you should consider debt relief, says Kaplan.

"The biggest sign is when you're not increasing your borrowing but each month your debt is going up because fees and interest are eating up more than what you're paying off," he says. "You keep getting worse off even though you're controlling your spending. If you're in that situation, you need help."

Along those same lines, it might be the right time to consider debt relief if your existing debt is going to take years or decades to pay off at your current pace. If your income isn't going to increase soon to speed up repayment, the matter is even more urgent.

"If this is your standard level income and it's going to take five, 10 or 20 years [to pay off your debt], that's another sign you need to look at something on the debt management side," he says.

You're using your credit cards to supplement your income

If your finances have come to the point this spring that you're using your credit card on a monthly basis to help cover your budget, you should consider debt relief, says Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group, a firm that specializes in debt resolution.

"We see … consumers are using credit cards to supplement cash flow or income," Tayne says. "Instead of increasing income or finding side work, they're using credit cards as a source of income. And then their revolving debt snowballs, because your minimum payment is less than your interest."

A lack of budgeting can contribute to this situation, she says. If you don't know how much you're spending, it's hard to know how to approach your debt. "If you're not budgeting, the bills could easily get away from you and your understanding of your ability to pay becomes limited," she says.

The bottom line

As stress-inducing as debt is, there are ways to ensure you find a successful plan for debt relief this spring. If you're issue is limited to credit cards and your spending is under control, a debt consolidation loan, debt consolidation program or debt forgiveness plan are options. Debt management companies can help negotiate your debt's rates and monthly payments to help repayment become more affordable. If your situation has gotten to the point where consolidation or debt management doesn't help, debt settlement may be the best debt relief option. When looking for a debt settlement company, avoid any firm that guarantees results up front, isn't patient and doesn't make an effort to understand your financial situation, says Adams. Additionally, avoid debt settlement companies that ask for money upfront; that's a red flag, Tayne says.