Have $15,000 in credit card debt? Here's what a debt forgiveness plan could cover.

With credit card interest rates sitting at about 23% on average, many Americans are finding it harder than ever to keep up with monthly payments. After all, the average cardholder's credit card debt is roughly $8,000 currently, and at today's average rates, the interest charges can rack up quickly. And when you add in the other economic hurdles that are looming, like elevated consumer goods prices due to the lingering effects of high inflation, things can become even more challenging.

The combination of record-high credit card rates and high prices on essentials has created a perfect storm for credit card debt accumulation. As expenses like housing and groceries consume larger portions of monthly budgets, more people have turned to credit cards as a financial lifeline, only to find themselves trapped in an escalating cycle of debt. And for those with higher balances, the strain caused by compounding interest can become overwhelming, trapping them in a cycle of debt with no clear way out.

The good news is, though that credit card debt forgiveness could offer a way to reduce your debt. These programs allow you to negotiate with your creditors to settle for a lower amount than what you owe, providing a potential lifeline. But if you have a $15,000 credit card debt, how much will credit card debt forgiveness cover?

How much of a $15,000 credit card debt will a forgiveness plan cover?

Debt forgiveness programs aim to reduce, not eliminate, your credit card debt, so in most cases, you won't walk away with a zero balance. By taking this route, though, you could potentially settle for much less than you owe.

Credit card debt forgiveness typically allows borrowers to reduce their outstanding debt by 30% to 50% if the negotiations are successful. So, in the case of a $15,000 balance, this means you might end up paying back anywhere from $7,500 to $10,500, depending on the agreement you come to with your creditors.

The amount of your credit card debt that's forgiven, though, depends largely on your financial situation and ability to negotiate with creditors. One issue is that to be considered for a forgiveness plan, most debt relief companies require you to have a minimum debt threshold, often around $7,500, to enroll in the program.

However, being eligible doesn't guarantee that the negotiations will be successful. Creditors aren't required to negotiate with you at all — and showcasing that you're facing financial hardship is an important part of the equation.

That's because creditors are more likely to settle your debts for less than what you owe, so you typically need to demonstrate genuine financial hardship, such as job loss, medical issues or other significant financial setbacks, as part of the process. If you've consistently made your payments on time, you might not qualify, as creditors tend to prioritize borrowers who have missed payments, signaling more severe financial distress.

While missing payments could improve your chances of qualifying, this strategy comes with serious consequences for your credit score and financial standing. But despite these drawbacks, the potential to drastically reduce your overall debt load can make forgiveness plans an attractive option for those struggling to keep up with their payments.

What are my other debt relief options?

Debt forgiveness is just one way to tackle your high credit card balances. If you're not a candidate for debt forgiveness or want to explore alternatives, there are several other options to consider, including:

Debt consolidation

Debt management

Balance transfers: Some credit cards offer 0% interest for a set introductory period, typically 12 to 21 months.

Each of these options has its own set of benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to carefully evaluate which one is best suited to your financial situation. Seeking professional advice from a debt expert can also help clarify the best path forward.

The bottom line

For those facing $15,000 or more in credit card debt, debt forgiveness could provide much-needed relief, but it's unlikely to wipe out the entire balance. A successful negotiation with your creditors could reduce what you owe by a substantial amount, though, giving you room to breathe. However, it's essential to consider all your debt relief options, including debt consolidation loans, debt management programs, and balance transfers, to find the solution that best fits your needs. The right strategy can make a world of difference in reducing your debt and restoring your financial stability.