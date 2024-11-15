3 times you should pay off credit card debt collections (and 3 times you shouldn't)

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Contrary to popular belief, it doesn't always make sense to pay off old credit card debt. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dealing with credit card debt in collections can feel overwhelming. Whether it's due to financial hardship, unexpected expenses or a moment of oversight, unpaid debts can lead to aggressive collection calls, damage to your credit score and a cloud of financial uncertainty. That's why the conventional wisdom often suggests paying off all debts as quickly as possible to try and limit the repercussions.

However, the reality is often more nuanced. There are circumstances where paying off debt in collections is the smartest move, helping you rebuild your financial standing and avoid further complications. But there are also situations where it may be unnecessary or even counterproductive to do so and making the wrong choice about this type of debt can have serious consequences.

After all, if you pay off the wrong debt at the wrong time, you might drain your emergency fund or miss out on debt settlement opportunities. But if you ignore the right debt at the wrong time, you could face lawsuits or further damage to your credit score. As a result, it's important to understand when to pay — or not to pay — to help you make the best decisions about your financial future.

3 times you should pay off credit card debt collections

Here's when it makes sense to pay off what you owe to a debt collector:

When you plan to apply for a major loan

If you're gearing up to apply for a mortgage, car loan or other significant financing, paying off debt in collections can improve your chances of approval. Lenders scrutinize your credit report and collections accounts can be red flags indicating financial instability. While paying off the debt won't erase it from your credit report, it can reflect positively by showing that you've taken responsibility. Plus, some lenders might require all collections to be resolved before approving your application.

When you want to stop legal action

Creditors or collection agencies can escalate unpaid debts by suing you for the balance (and any fees and interest charges tied to it). If this happens and they win, they can garnish your wages or place liens on your assets. Paying off the debt, either in full or through a negotiated settlement, can prevent or halt such legal proceedings. This is particularly critical if the debt is within the statute of limitations, meaning the creditor can still legally pursue you in court.

When the debt is valid and you have the means to pay

If the debt is legitimate, within the statute of limitations, and you have the financial resources to pay it, it's typically wise to settle it. Ignoring valid debt can lead to further financial strain through accruing interest and fees, not to mention ongoing damage to your credit score. Paying it off, though, demonstrates financial responsibility and offers peace of mind, allowing you to move forward with a clean slate.

3 times you shouldn't pay off credit card debt collections

And here are a few times when it may not make sense to pay off the debt:

When the debt is beyond the statute of limitations

Every state has a statute of limitations that limits how long a creditor can sue you for unpaid debts. If the debt is beyond this period, known as a time-barred debt, you can no longer be legally forced to pay it. Making a payment or acknowledging the debt can restart the clock on the statute of limitations, making you vulnerable to legal action. In this case, it's better to let the debt remain dormant unless you're ready to settle it entirely.

When the debt isn't yours or contains errors

Mistakes happen and not all debts reported to collections are legitimate. If you believe the debt isn't yours or contains inaccuracies, don't rush to pay it. Instead, dispute the debt with the collection agency or credit bureaus. Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), you have the right to request validation of the debt, and collection agencies are required to provide proof. Paying a debt you don't owe can waste money and reinforce errors in your credit report.

When paying would cause financial hardship

If paying off the debt would drain your savings or compromise your ability to meet basic needs, it may be better to prioritize essential expenses and explore other solutions. For instance, you might negotiate a payment plan or settle the debt for less than the full amount. Alternatively, working with a credit counselor or pursuing bankruptcy (in extreme cases) could be more sustainable options. Ultimately, sacrificing your financial well-being to pay off collections isn't worth it if it jeopardizes your future stability.

The bottom line

Deciding whether to pay off credit card debt in collections requires a careful evaluation of your circumstances. Paying off the debt can be a strategic move if it's necessary for financial goals, legal protection or peace of mind. However, rushing to pay under the wrong conditions — such as dealing with time-barred debt or financial hardship — can lead to unnecessary stress and expense.

The key is to understand your rights and options. If you're unsure about how to proceed, consider seeking advice from an expert or a debt relief specialist. By approaching debt collection with a clear strategy, you can take control of your finances and make decisions that benefit your long-term financial health.