NEWARK, N.J. -- A United Airlines flight blew a tire in its left landing gear, damaging the engine above it and forcing the pilot to abort the takeoff from Newark Liberty International Airport on Christmas Eve, CBS New York reports, citing police from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

CBS New York

Forty-four passengers and three crew members were evacuated and no injuries were reported, police added.

The plane was a United Embraer 145, authorities said.