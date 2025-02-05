We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Renewing your maturing CD account can be a smart move to make, even in today's lower interest rate atmosphere. Getty Images

The interest rate climate of early 2025 isn't what it was in early 2024 (or even 2023).

Inflation is dramatically lower than it was in mid-2022 when it surpassed 9%, the highest point in decades. While still not at the Federal Reserve's desired 2% rate, it's close at 2.9%, and the Fed has been encouraged enough in its progress to issue three interest rate cuts in recent months.

But the elevated rate climate hasn't completely cooled, either. Inflation ticked up in October, November and December (the January 2025 reading will be released next week). And in the Fed's first meeting of 2025, it elected to keep interest rates unchanged.

This is all important context for savers, particularly those who have taken advantage of the unique economic climate of recent years via a certificate of deposit (CD) account. If their account is set to mature in 2025, these savers may be wondering about their next steps, including a potential account renewal. Below, we'll explain why renewing a maturing CD account now can still be beneficial.

See how much more you could be earning with a new CD account here.

Should you renew your maturing CD account now?

Not sure if you want to lock your money away in another CD account? Here's why it could still make sense to do so:

CD rates are still competitive

Sure, most lenders stopped offering CD rates in the 6% or 7% range. But interest rates are still competitive now with many lenders offering accounts with rates in the 4% to 5% range. Depending on the deposit and the CD term (length) chosen, that rate can still easily result in hundreds or even thousands of dollars in earned interest. There are multiple ways to earn $500 with a CD that's opened and closed in 2025. So if you opened your account intending to earn a big return, it's still possible to do so by renewing a maturing account now, even if it may take a bit more work than it would have a few years earlier.

Get started with a new CD online now.

Fixed rates will protect against uncertainty

One of the best features of a CD account is its fixed interest rate, which allows savers to precisely determine their future earnings. It also protects against volatility in the rate climate in a way that accounts with variable interest rates which change monthly simply cannot. And, unfortunately, right now, there's still significant uncertainty in the economy. Inflation has remained stubborn, interest rates are paused at their highest level in years and domestic economic policies and geopolitical tensions can all impact the broader economy. In this climate, then, savers will generally be better served by securing a fixed-rate savings vehicle like a CD.

Alternatives aren't as advantageous right now

It may be tempting to take the big return earned from your maturing CD account and reinvest it somewhere else or simply deposit it back into your traditional savings account. But that would be a mistake, as some popular alternatives aren't nearly as advantageous right now. Traditional savings accounts, for example, have interest rates under 1%, on average, currently. High-yield savings and money market accounts, meanwhile, have rates competitive with the top CDs but the rates on both are variable, meaning that they could fall or rise depending on what happens in the broader economy. It doesn't make sense to take that risk, then, when a fixed, high-rate CD alternative is still available.

The bottom line

The decision to renew a maturing CD account should be approached cautiously and strategically. But with rates on current CDs still competitive, the security against unknown economic impacts reliable, and alternative accounts that are simply not as advantageous, many savers could still benefit by renewing their current CD account, even if rates are not quite as high as they were in 2024 or 2023. Just be sure to renew it with an amount of money that can be comfortably parted with for the full term to avoid having to pay an early withdrawal penalty to gain early access.

Learn more about your current CD account options here.