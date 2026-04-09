Locking a portion of your money into a high-rate CD account can make sense this April. John Piekos/Getty Images

Your savings strategy should incorporate multiple elements, but perhaps the most important one comes down to timing. And while that's always critical to get right, it's particularly important when considering a certificate of deposit (CD) account. Unlike other account types, a CD that can't be maintained through the maturity date will come with a cost, namely an early withdrawal penalty that may be in the form of all of the interest earned on the account to that point. So you shouldn't rush to open one without first understanding your ability to maintain it.

At the same time, today's unique economic climate may be the motivation you need to act promptly. With progress toward lowering inflation stalling, stock market returns volatile and geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts pronounced, you may be looking for the best protection you can find for your money right now. In this climate, locking in one of today's still competitive CD rates can make sense. But is that really the right move to make now, or will you be better served by waiting? That's what we'll examine below.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

Should you lock in a CD now or wait?

While each saver's individual circumstances differ, there is a compelling case to be made for locking in a CD this April versus waiting any longer. Here's why:

CD interest rates are still competitive

At 4.15%, a 6-month CD still offers a very competitive interest rate for savers now, even after multiple interest rate cuts were issued in 2024 and 2025. In fact, a 6-month CD has one of the best interest rates across savings account options right now, essentially earning savers more than $4 in interest for every $100 deposited. And because savers will be locking that rate right now, they won't need to worry about any market conditions over the next six months that could cause rates and returns to decline during that period.

Explore your 6-month CD account options online today.

You'll be forced to save money

Keeping your money in a high-yield savings or money market account means maintaining access to your funds. But that can also mean an endless cycle of withdrawals and deposits thanks to that flexibility. With a CD, however, you'll be forced to save your money (to avoid that early withdrawal penalty). And saving is something many should be looking to do now, in today's unpredictable economic terrain. But you'll also be rewarded for your patience in the form of a competitive rate. In other words, by locking in a CD now, you'll be forced to save your principal while simultaneously growing interest on the money.

You can pivot when the market changes again

You don't always need long-term protection for your funds. Sometimes, simply securing your money for a short period of time suffices. And a CD account offers just that. If you open a 3-month CD or a 6-month or 9-month version, for example, you'll still be able to pivot your strategy when the markets inevitably change again.

In the interim, however, your money will be locked in a secure account, immune from volatile market conditions in a way that it wouldn't be if saved elsewhere. You'll just need to pick the right term based on your interpretation of today's economy. So, if you think the market will stabilize by the summer, a 3-month CD may make sense, but if you're anticipating extended volatility, a 9-month or 1-year CD may be more applicable.

The bottom line

Locking your money into a CD now can feel uncomfortable, but, for many savers, it can still be the right, timely move to make. With CD interest rates remaining competitive, protection both from market conditions and personal banking habits, and the ability to pivot again when the markets change, a CD lock has multiple advantages worth serious consideration now. Consider speaking with a banking representative, who can answer your questions and help you build a tailored CD account savings strategy that works best for you.