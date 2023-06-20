We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In an economy still feeling the effects of inflation and higher interest rates the appetite for additional risk and volatility on behalf of investors is understandably low. While some investments may provide a better return than others, the inherent risk involved can be a strong deterrent, leading many not to get involved at all. It could also lead some investors to question the risk and safety level of some other, less-known investment types like gold.

Is gold investing risky?

Gold investing, like other investments, can be risky if done haphazardly or with the intention of getting rich quickly. If done in a sober and careful manner, however, a gold investment can reap significant rewards over the long term. To get there, however, you'll want to avoid the following missteps:

Investing too much

A gold investment should be considered something that will help your overall portfolio - not as something that makes up all or even most of it. Instead, experts recommend keeping your gold allocation to 5% to 10% of your overall portfolio. More than that and you'll risk losing out on other income-producing investments like stocks and bonds. The latter two will be where you can grow your savings so that you have a substantial amount to work with upon retiring. Gold, meanwhile, will help keep your portfolio steady and is unlikely to experience the swings in value that stocks will. By keeping the right amount of each, you'll lower your risk and improve your chances of weathering any economic downturns to come.

Investing with the expectation of seeing immediate results

Gold prices hovered around a record high this spring after reaching $2,067 per ounce in 2020. Knowing this, some investors may think it's valuable to invest in gold now with the hope (or intention) of seeing immediate results. But the chances of gold going past that $2,000 threshold - and staying significantly above it long-term - are not great. Instead, investors should view a gold investment more as a way to protect what you already have rather than a get-rich-quick strategy. While it's certainly possible that you can buy gold at one price and sell it a significantly higher one, that's a risk that's generally not worth taking with this particular investment sort.

Investing with the intention of having income-producing benefits

Similar to the above item, investing in gold with the intention of having income-producing benefits is risky and, some experts would argue, not wise. Again, gold isn't really an income-producing benefit as much as it is a safe-haven asset and protector for other investments. When the stock market goes down and inflation goes up, gold tends to hold steady, so that your entire portfolio doesn't suffer. This a significant advantage for gold investors if they know that benefit in advance, and don't intend to use it more as a way to make consistent income. This is also why gold tends to be a better pick for younger investors, who have more time to play the market and develop their portfolio, than older ones who may need something to supplement their retirement savings and Social Security benefits.

The bottom line

There aren't really many investments that are risk-proof. Gold has risks that come with it just like most others. There are ways to avoid these risks, however, in order to get the most out of the precious metal. Specifically, investors will want to avoid putting more of their money into gold then experts recommend (keep it to 10% or less of your portfolio). Investors should also avoid viewing gold as something that they will see immediate results from - or as investment that will produce income they can use quickly. If these risks are understood from the beginning, then investors will give themselves the best chance at successfully investing in gold for years to come.