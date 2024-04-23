We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now may be the time to buy gold following a recent lull in its price. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of gold has climbed to record highs recently and has remained strong through much of April. And, that growth continued until the precious metal traded at around $2,390 per ounce on April 19, 2024. But since, growth in the price of the precious metal has cooled, with gold's price now hovering around $2,300 per ounce.

This lull in gold's price may represent an investment opportunity.

In general, investing is centered around buying assets when prices are low and selling them when prices are high - generating a profit on the difference between the two. So, considering the declines in gold's price over the past few days, now may be the time to make your investment. But is buying gold during this lull in prices really a good idea?

Gold prices have cooled. Should you buy in now?

With gold's price down from recent highs, you may be wondering if now is the right time to buy in. There are several reasons the dip in gold's price may represent an opportunity to buy. Here are some of the biggest:

Prices may rise again

If looking at a gold price chart shows anything for certain, it shows that changes in the overall growth of the medal come in fits and spurts. Periods of price growth are typically followed by periods of declines and vice versa.

But with inflation rising in recent months - and with gold's reputation as a safe-haven asset that can hedge against inflation - it only makes sense that the price of the precious metal will eventually start to head up again in the future. While attempting to time that directional change may be tricky, buying the precious metal while the price is down gives you the opportunity to take advantage of any upward movement that may be ahead.

You may be able to make a quick profit

Gold isn't known as an asset in which you can earn a quick return, but in today's market, that may be the case. Don't forget that in January, gold was trading at just $2,000 per ounce. And, by mid-April, the commodity's price had climbed to around $2,400 per ounce. That's about 20% growth in a matter of months, much of which happened since March 1 - an impressive climb for any investment asset.

Perhaps more importantly, gold's price growth through the beginning of 2024 shows that the commodity doesn't have to be a buy and hold style investment that you keep in a safety deposit box or precious metal depository for years to come. There's also the possibility that the commodity's price could climb further ahead, making it a compelling way to potentially generate a quick profit.

There are other benefits of investing in gold

There are other benefits of investing in gold that have little to do with the price growth seen thus far in 2024 - or the lull in prices seen over the past couple of days. Those benefits include:

Inflation protection : Gold has long been considered an inflation hedge

: Portfolio diversification: Gold's price doesn't always move in the same pattern that bonds or stocks do. So, mixing a reasonable amount of gold into your portfolio (up to 10% of your portfolio assets) as a diversifier

The bottom line

Gold's price has fallen from recent highs - which may represent an opportunity to tap into growth ahead. However, gold isn't simply a "buy while it's low and sell while it's a high" kind of investment opportunity. The commodity can also protect your portfolio from the stubborn inflation we've seen thus far in 2024 while acting as a diversification tool that could increase your risk-adjusted portfolio returns. So, consider adding gold to your portfolio today while it has the potential to grow in value.