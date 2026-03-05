Should you consolidate your credit card debt this March? Here's what to consider first.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carrying credit card debt from one month to the next has always been costly, but the math has gotten especially brutal over the last few years. Average interest rates on existing credit card accounts sit at over 21% currently and millions of cardholders are paying interest at rates that are much higher than that average. In turn, it's surprisingly easy to rack up hundreds or even thousands of dollars in annual interest charges before you've paid down a single dollar of the original balance.

That's a large part of why debt consolidation now seems like an obvious solution for many borrowers. The strategy — which typically involves combining multiple credit card balances into a new lower-rate option with one monthly payment — can simplify your finances and reduce interest costs in many cases. But while consolidation may sound like a straightforward fix, you may be surprised to learn that it's not always the best move for every borrower — or every financial situation.

The timing also matters when you're consolidating debt, as certain factors can have a big impact on what it costs to take this route. So does it make sense to consolidate your debt this March, specifically? There are a few things to consider before you do.

Should you consolidate your credit card debt this March?

Credit card debt consolidation can be a smart financial move right now, but the current economic environment makes it important to weigh these factors first:

Determine whether you'll actually get a better rate

Getting a better rate on the money you borrow is the main point of consolidation, but it's not guaranteed. For example, it may be possible for borrowers with excellent credit to secure a personal loan with a rate of about 7% or so in today's borrowing landscape, which is meaningfully lower than the majority of credit card APRs.

But borrowers with lower credit scores will typically be offered much higher personal loan rates, and that could make consolidation far less compelling. In some cases, taking out a personal loan for debt consolidation could even result in a higher rate than your credit cards, completely negating the benefits.

So, be sure to check your credit score before you apply, as a low score could mean the main debt consolidation benefits are out of reach. And, you may also want to prequalify with multiple lenders. That way, you're comparing real offers, not estimates.

Consider the appeal of 0% balance transfer cards — and their limits

You don't have to take out a personal loan to consolidate your debt. Moving multiple credit card balances to a balance transfer card could achieve the same goal and may even result in lower rates overall. For example, some of the best balance transfer offers right now include 0% intro APR periods of up to 21 months, with balance transfer fees typically running 3% to 5%.

If you can realistically pay off your balance within that window, a balance transfer card can be one of the most effective consolidation tools available. If you can't, you'll be right back in high-rate territory once the promotional period ends and the card's regular APR kicks in.

Weigh what the Fed's rate pause means for your timing

The Fed has not cut rates yet in 2026, and most projections suggest any additional cuts likely will be modest and slow-moving. That means personal loan rates are unlikely to drop dramatically in the near term. But that's likely the case regardless of what the Fed does, as lenders price these products heavily based on their own risk appetite, not just the federal funds rate. That means waiting for rates to fall before consolidating your debt could mean waiting a long time, further compounding the problem.

Decide whether consolidation addresses the root issue

Consolidating debt doesn't erase it. It restructures it. If the spending habits that resulted in you generating the debt haven't changed, debt consolidation will simply make your balance sheet look better temporarily while the underlying problem continues to grow. A clear repayment plan and a new approach to spending are as important as the interest rate, so make sure you have everything in place to address the root cause of your spending before consolidating.

Think about the potential credit score impact

Applying for a new loan or balance transfer card will trigger a hard inquiry, which can temporarily lower your credit score. Opening a new account also affects the average age of your accounts. These aren't reasons to avoid debt consolidation if it makes financial sense — but they're worth factoring in if you're planning other credit-dependent moves soon, like applying for a mortgage or a home equity loan.

The bottom line

Consolidating credit card debt can absolutely save you money in the current environment, particularly if you have good credit and can qualify for a meaningfully lower rate. But "can" and "will" are different things. Before you make any consolidation moves, the most important step is to do the math: Compare what you're paying now against what you'd actually pay after consolidation, fees included, and build in a plan to stay out of the cycle. The opportunity is real, but you should make sure the numbers back it up before you commit.