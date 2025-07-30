We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It makes sense to explore whether the guaranteed income from annuities is worth the cost, even if you already have Social Security benefits. Getty Images

Between today's issues with sticky inflation, rising healthcare costs and longer life expectancies, retirement income planning has gotten a lot more complicated. And, ongoing questions about the sustainability of the Social Security system have made things even more confusing for many seniors. As a result, even the seniors with steady Social Security checks may be wondering whether those benefits are enough to last for the rest of their lives.

It's a valid concern. Social Security was never intended to be the only source of retirement income, but for many Americans, these benefits have become a crucial component of their retirement plans. But with the average monthly Social Security benefit hovering around $1,976 in 2025 — and expenses that can easily exceed that figure — it's understandable that retirees are looking for additional financial security.

And, one option that often comes up is annuities. These unique insurance products can provide guaranteed income for life, which sounds pretty attractive if you're worried about running out of money. But if you already have a fixed monthly payment coming in from Social Security, is buying an annuity really worth it? That answer depends on a few key factors, some of which might surprise you.

Should seniors buy annuities if they have Social Security?

Annuities and Social Security have a lot in common. They're both designed to pay out a steady stream of income over time, and in some cases, both can offer income that lasts for life. But the similarities end there. Annuities come in many shapes and sizes, and whether one is worth purchasing if you already have Social Security depends on your broader financial picture.

The main advantage of adding an annuity to your retirement strategy is diversification of income sources. Relying solely on Social Security can be risky, especially if your benefits barely cover your living expenses. Annuities can act as a tool for supplementing your Social Security income, though, and as an added benefit, with an annuity, you won't run the risk of outliving your retirement savings.

But annuities aren't free. You typically purchase one with a lump sum of money, which then gets converted into a series of payments over time. That money is no longer liquid, meaning you can't easily access it in an emergency. That's why experts often advise against using all of your retirement savings to buy an annuity, especially if you don't have other funds set aside for unexpected costs.

Annuities can also be complex. Some come with fees, surrender charges and restrictive terms. Others offer enticing features like inflation protection or death benefits, but those extra benefits typically come at a higher cost. So, if you're considering one, it's crucial to understand exactly what you're buying, and what it will (and won't) do for you.

So, ultimately, whether or not you need an annuity in addition to your Social Security benefits comes down to your goals and your overall retirement strategy. If you're looking for predictable income, want to reduce market exposure and have enough saved to cover emergencies separately, an annuity could make sense. But if Social Security already meets your needs and you value liquidity or growth potential, you might be better off investing your money elsewhere.

When annuities may (or may not) make sense

There are a few specific scenarios where adding an annuity to your retirement mix could be especially smart, even if you're already receiving Social Security. These include:

When you expect to live a long life: If you have a family history of longevity or are in excellent health, an annuity can act as a hedge against outliving your savings

If you have a family history of longevity or are in excellent health, an annuity can act as a If you're risk-averse: Not everyone is comfortable with the ups and downs of the stock market

Not everyone is comfortable with the When you don't have a pension: Social Security offers guaranteed income, but it's often not enough to fully fund a comfortable retirement. If you don't have a pension or other reliable income stream to supplement it, a fixed or immediate annuity could fill that gap.

That said, there are also situations where an annuity probably doesn't make sense. For example, if you have health issues that may shorten your life expectancy, you may not receive enough payments from an annuity to justify the upfront cost. Likewise, if you already have substantial income from Social Security, investments or real estate, locking up your money in an annuity may limit your financial flexibility unnecessarily.

It's also worth noting that some financial advisors recommend delaying Social Security to maximize your benefit instead of buying an annuity. For every year you delay past your full retirement age (up to age 70), your benefit increases by about 8%, a guaranteed return that's hard to beat.

The bottom line

If you're already collecting Social Security, buying an annuity isn't always necessary, but it could still be a smart move, depending on your situation. To decide which path is best, you should evaluate your needs, income sources, health outlook and risk tolerance. Annuities can provide stability and longevity protection, but they're not a good fit for everyone.

Before you commit, consider talking to a financial advisor who can walk you through the pros and cons based on your finances. With the right strategy, you can make the most of both Social Security and any other tools you use to fund your retirement.