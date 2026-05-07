We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A mortgage interest rate lock could have multiple advantages for borrowers now. Olga Yastremska/Getty Images

When it comes to finding a low mortgage interest rate, timing plays a critical role. Unfortunately, as many borrowers have seen in recent months, the timing lately hasn't been very beneficial. Thanks to a combination of overseas conflicts, pronounced market uncertainty and a subsequent surge in inflation, mortgage interest rates have noticeably increased. And that's all taken place even with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates in place throughout 2026.

Against this backdrop, homebuyers and owners hoping to refinance will need to be more strategic than usual in their approach. And that could mean timing a mortgage rate lock to circumvent any additional rate hikes still to come. With the next inflation reading from the Bureau of Labor Statistics set for a May 12 release, some may be contemplating the benefit of locking a mortgage rate before that date.

But is that really the smart move to make, or should borrowers delay taking action? Below, we'll break down what to consider now.

Start by comparing your current mortgage rate offers online here.

Should you lock a mortgage rate before the next inflation report is released?

Locking in a mortgage rate isn't always the right move for borrowers, especially when rates are trending downward. But it could be the right move to make now, before the next inflation reading hits the markets. Here's why:

Another poor inflation reading could cause rates to rise again

Mortgage interest rates are driven by a variety of factors. And inflation is one of the major ones. On April 9, for example, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6.12%. After the last inflation report was released on April 10, however, it rose to 6.25% and then, by early May, it was 6.37%. Those may not seem like big increases on paper, but they can add up to high costs over the lifetime of the loan.

While inflation was only one of the causes behind that increase, it was a significant one. And if the April reading shows it rising again, mortgage rates will likely rise, too. A mortgage rate lock now, however, will prevent borrowers from paying more than they have to.

Learn more about your current mortgage rate options here.

You'll be able to budget with clarity and precision

Financial uncertainty doesn't just impact markets and interest rates. It can also impact your peace of mind and your ability to budget with clarity and precision, which is what you'll need when making one of the largest purchases of your life.

A mortgage rate lock can offer that, however, as you'll finally be able to determine what your monthly costs will be, how they will fit into your budget, and most importantly, what homes you can and can't afford. This will move the homebuying process forward and allow you to focus on more than just the daily rate climate.

You could float it down before closing (or refinance in the future)

A mortgage interest rate lock doesn't have to be permanent. Many lenders will allow borrowers to float their rate down to a new, lower option, should it present itself before closing. While that may require the payment of a fee to the lender, it can still be a worthy exchange depending on how much lower the new rate is.

And borrowers shouldn't forget about refinancing in the future, either. While it may take months or even years to get a rate materially lower than what they can lock in now, it doesn't mean that the option will be off the table permanently.

The bottom line

There's a compelling supporting case for locking a mortgage rate now, before the next inflation reading causes them to rise higher again. Not only will this offset any adverse rate changes ahead, but it will also allow borrowers to proceed with their plans as they can budget with accuracy and peace of mind. Knowing that this doesn't have to be a permanent approach can also help borrowers, as many will be allowed to float their rate down prior to closing. Consider speaking with a lender directly who can outline your mortgage rate lock options now and help you better determine if it's the right move for your specific circumstances.