Should I take paid online surveys?

If you're hoping to earn some extra cash fast without having to invest significant time or finances, then paid surveys may be a feasible option for you.

There's a vast variety of passive income streams available to you — from becoming a virtual assistant to signing up for a gig-working platform. But if you're comfortable with your current job and want to make some extra cash on the side, then you may want to consider spending your free time filling out online surveys or participating in focus groups.

Getting paid to take surveys is simple: Set up an online profile on a trusted survey site, like Survey Junkie or Swagbucks, and then begin taking surveys available to you. Every survey will earn you points, which later translate to cash rewards or prizes.

Should I complete online surveys for cash?

Determining whether taking paid online surveys is worth it really depends on your long-term goals. Here are some things to consider.

Time commitment: You can invest as little or as much time as you want. The sky's the limit! However, the more time you spend completing surveys the more revenue potential there is.

Time commitment: You can invest as little or as much time as you want. The sky's the limit! However, the more time you spend completing surveys the more revenue potential there is.

Flexibility: When it comes to a side hustle, flexibility is key. You can even take surveys from the comfort of your own home. "Our members love the flexibility of getting paid for their input at a time that is convenient for them. And while it won't replace your day job, you can still earn a significant amount of money doing it as a side gig or hobby," Branded Surveys says. "Many people find it a relaxing diversion. But unlike playing a game on your phone (where there are no tangible rewards), this pastime actually puts money or gift cards in your pocket."

Payouts: Taking surveys isn't meant to replace a full or part-time job unless you really see an opportunity to make more money than you're currently making. It's a great way to earn some extra money each month to add to your savings or use for bills and other expenses. It's worth noting that most paid survey sites use points, so you may need to earn a certain number of points in order to redeem them for money or a gift card.

Can you really make money by taking surveys?

This is not a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather an opportunity to make a few extra bucks every now and then. Here's a look at how much money you could possibly make per survey if you're among the average participants.

Swagbucks: "Most Swagbucks members should be able to earn $1 to $5 a day (or $365 to $1,825 a year). There are some offers that pay $50 to $250, but on a typical day, earnings could average out to $1 to $5 a day," Swagbucks says.

Branded Surveys: "Most surveys at Branded pay between $1-$3, although we occasionally have opportunities for much higher earnings," Branded Surveys says.

Survey Junkie: "Complete three surveys daily and earn as much as $40 monthly," Survey Junkie says.

That doesn't necessarily mean you'll only make a couple of dollars a day. Again, it all depends on the number and types of surveys you complete. For example, Branded Surveys notes that some surveys that are limited to a specific group of participants can pay up to $20. Click here to learn more about how you can get money from taking surveys.