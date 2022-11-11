3 ways to make extra money online with paid surveys

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With inflation remaining near a 40-year-high and the holidays fast approaching, you may be looking for ways to make some extra money outside of your standard 9 to 5.

Holiday gifts and travel costs are expected to be pricier this year, so it wouldn't hurt to seek out a passive income stream and set a budget to ensure you're in a good spot this holiday season. There are several passive income ideas to pick from such as investing in gold or stocks or selling items or products via online marketplaces like eBay.

However, if you're not looking to invest or worry about creating products for a side business, then there is a simple option: paid surveys. You just have to pick a vetted and trusted paid survey site, sign up for a free account and start filling out surveys, and questionnaires or participate in games.

How to make extra money online with paid surveys

Paid online surveys require time, energy and effort in order to make a good sum of money. It's entirely possible to make a few hundred dollars each month if you're willing to dedicate the time and if you happen to qualify for a variety of surveys (including higher-paid focus groups).

Here are some easy ways to make some extra cash with paid surveys.

Look for surveys you're uniquely qualified for

Some of the best-paying surveys are longer (at least 40 minutes) and are seeking feedback from a very specific demographic or audience. Be realistic about what you're qualified for. Before taking a lengthy survey on a specific topic, you'll have to undergo a 5-minute screener.

"They need people who fit very specific criteria, like being bilingual in Korean or English, owning a pet Boa Constrictor, having stage 1 cancer, or having 2 or more sets of twins or other multiples," Swagbucks explains.

Answer daily polls or play trivia games

Most online survey sites use points, which you earn by taking surveys — but there are also some other surprising ways to boost your points by doing things like playing trivia games or taking daily polls. Sounds easy, right? That's because it is.

For example, Swagbucks offers Swagbucks Live, a trivia game show where you answer at least 10 multiple-choice questions within 10 seconds to earn prizes or points that can be redeemed later on.

"Stick around to the end and claim your SB, if you get all the questions correct, your account will automatically be credited with your SB," Swagbucks suggests, adding that there are other ways to earn discounts or mobile-friendly offers on the app after the game concludes.

Test products

Believe it or not, you can also earn points to test products and share your honest opinions.

To become a product tester, you need to sign up for an account and fill out your information and see if you qualify for available product testing offers.

Survey Junkie partners with certain marketing firms looking for customer feedback on consumer products, from consumer packaged goods to digital products like movie trailers or TV episodes.

Swagbucks has a similar offering, where you can receive free products to test and earn points by filling out surveys about those products. You can search for product testing opportunities via their Discover page. If you fit the criteria, then you will receive instructions on what to do next.

"After receiving the item to review, you'll use it as you ordinarily would while paying careful attention to your experience. Companies could ask you to assess design, packaging, colors, fit, comfort, effectiveness, taste or countless other aspects," Swagbucks explains. "Some companies will require specific usage amounts. For example, testing footwear may require that you use them for several miles, or testing a washing machine may require you to run a specific number of laundry loads."

How much can you earn with paid surveys?

You should think of it as supplementary to your current income.

"You won't get rich taking surveys and it's not meant to take the place of a full-time job but it can supplement your income and give you a little extra flexibility in your budget," Survey Junkie notes on its website.

Here's what three paid survey sites have reported about members' potential earnings:

Swagbucks: You can make at least $1 to $5 each day ($365 or up to $1,825 a year) — even more if you invest significant time. "Per month, you can reasonably earn an extra $50 to $250. When it comes to paid surveys, you get what you put out of it. It helps to set small daily goals. If you wanted to make an [extra] $100 a month, that's $3.33 a day you would need to earn. That's very doable on a paid survey site," Swagbucks says.

You can make at least $1 to $5 each day ($365 or up to $1,825 a year) — even more if you invest significant time. "Per month, you can reasonably earn an extra $50 to $250. When it comes to paid surveys, you get what you put out of it. It helps to set small daily goals. If you wanted to make an [extra] $100 a month, that's $3.33 a day you would need to earn. That's very doable on a paid survey site," Swagbucks says. Survey Junkie: As much as $40 a month if you complete three surveys each day.

As much as $40 a month if you complete three surveys each day. Branded Surveys: "Most surveys at Branded pay between $1-$3, although we occasionally have opportunities for much higher earnings," Branded Surveys says.

