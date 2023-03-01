Paid online surveys: Are they worth it?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have some extra time on your hands or you're simply looking to make a few more bucks, then you may want to consider paid online surveys. With paid surveys, you can earn money without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Plus, it's not as time-consuming as some other passive income stream options out there nor does it require any financial investments — like investing in stocks or a rental property.

You simply have to create an account on a legitimate, secure market research site, fill out a questionnaire about yourself and start taking surveys. On most sites, there's no limit to the number of surveys you can take and you can exit a survey whenever you want (though you'll need to complete a survey fully to earn rewards).

The process is straightforward and simple. Answer surveys and polls honestly and earn points, which you can turn in for cash or other rewards such as gift cards. If you have some extra time to spend, start taking surveys for money now!

Is it worth it to do paid surveys?

The job itself is easy, but is it worth it? Well, that depends on what your goal is.

The rewards you can make from paid surveys vary, depending on the site you're using, the time you have to dedicate and the number and types of surveys you qualify for. Here are some questions you need to ask yourself:

How much time are you willing to dedicate? Simply put, the more surveys you take the more money you can make. See how many minutes or hours you're willing to spend on surveys and how many you can complete within that time frame to get a better idea of how much money you can make. Some surveys have dozens of questions, so be prepared to put significant time in.

Many reviewers of paid survey site Swagbucks, for example, said it's a great way to help with costly holiday shopping and pay for groceries, though some mentioned that it's not always easy to qualify for surveys or to meet daily goals. However, it appears most agree it's worth the hype. Swagbucks received 4.3 stars out of 5 from nearly 30,000 reviewers on Trustpilot, a consumer business operating a review website.

"You won't get rich taking surveys and it's not meant to take the place of a full-time job but it can supplement your income and give you a little extra flexibility in your budget," another market research site, Survey Junkie, adds.

Again, if you're looking to make significant money to supplement your income, then you may want to consider a higher-paying side hustle that can sustain you long-term. You may also want to seek other options if you want to lower your screen time, want a consistent paycheck, or don't want to put in the time. There's also always a privacy risk when it comes to sharing information online, so make sure you carefully read each site's terms of service and privacy policy before signing up.

How much do online surveys really pay?

When it comes to online surveys, one price does not fit all. The money you get paid per survey varies based on the type, length and offer. You can make a couple of hundred dollars or a couple thousand per year, depending on your time and effort.

Most online survey sites use points, which you earn by taking surveys, polls, playing trivia games or more. Once you meet a certain threshold of points, you'll be able to trade them in for cash or gift cards.

Here's what some popular paid survey sites say about potential earnings: