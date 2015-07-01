Short take: More Stories of Forgiveness from the President's visit to Charleston

At the Aspen Ideas Festival, President Obama's top adviser Valerie Jarrett offered new details about the president's visit to Charleston last Friday. She said that the president talked to the survivor who the shooter Dylann Roof allowed to live so that she could tell the world what he'd done.

The president, Jarrett said, told the woman that she needed to take care of herself though her instinct would be to do everything possible to comfort the families of those who had died. The president said he'd talked to a lot of veterans who had come back from war about survivor's guilt and he warned her about that same emotional toil.

The woman (who Jarrett did not name, but who news reports identify as Polly Sheppard) told the president that she used to work in the prison where the shooter Dylann Roof is being held. She knows people still working there. They say Roof is in tears and is remorseful. She said, in your prayers Mr. President remember him too.