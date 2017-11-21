Shopping by phone? Here's how to protect yourself from hackers

Mobile purchases are expected to account for just over a third of online revenue this holiday shopping season, according to Adobe Analytics. Yet while online shopping is more convenient and popular than ever, it's also become more dangerous, with thieves finding new ways to steal your information.

So how can you shop safely? First, try to limit the number of places you type in your credit card details. Payment services like Paypal, Apple Pay, Mastercard Masterpass and Visa Checkout let you pay across multiple sites. But they also keep your credit card information in one place -- instead of you giving it to dozens of different merchants if you type it in manually each time.

If you use shopping apps, verify that it is trustworthy. Before you even get to a payment page for a store, you should look for clues that the site or app you are visiting is legitimate. The green closed lock icon in the left-hand corner of the screen is one indication.

Another potential trap for shoppers -- emails promising big discounts and deals.

Experts recommend clicking through to a "deal" from a browser rather than from an email, give the huge volume of "phishing" emails and other scam communications aimed at stealing your personal information.

To add an extra layer of protection, take advantage of the security features on your phone, like biometrics. That can include using touch id and, with new phones, facial recognition to keep your information secure so before paying for a purchase.

And if you're shopping on the go, avoid using public wifi -- accessing a public internet network, which may not be secure, can expose your information to cyber criminals. Instead, plan to use data if you make online purchases while on the move.