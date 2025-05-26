2 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say

Multiple people injured in shooting on Lemon Hill Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say

Two people were killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in Fairmount Park Monday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting followed a car meetup, police said. One other person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the chaos, police said.

The shooting on Lemon Hill Drive happened around 10:30 p.m., police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.