2 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say

Two people were killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in Fairmount Park Monday night, Philadelphia police said. 

The shooting followed a car meetup, police said. One other person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the chaos, police said.

The shooting on Lemon Hill Drive happened around 10:30 p.m., police said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

