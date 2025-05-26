2 dead, multiple injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say
Two people were killed and at least six others were injured in a shooting in Fairmount Park Monday night, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting followed a car meetup, police said. One other person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the chaos, police said.
The shooting on Lemon Hill Drive happened around 10:30 p.m., police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.