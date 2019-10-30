A dozen people shot, three fatally during apparent Halloween party outside L.A.

Long Beach, California — Twelve people were shot at a home here Tuesday night, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Long Beach Fire Department says fire crews responding to the shooting found the bodies of three adult males.

They also found nine other people who were wounded and taken to hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Scene outside home where 12 people were shot, at least three fatally, in Long Beach, California at what neighbors said was a Halloween party on night of October 29, 2019 CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times quotes Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Jake Heflin as saying firefighters found a scene "filled with chaos."

According to police, two hooded suspects opened fire at what neighbors said was a Halloween party at the home.

The suspects fled and are still at large.

The Times says area residents heard as many as 20 shots.