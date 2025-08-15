31 shipwrecks found in Germany, including one believed to be steamer destroyed in WWII air raid

More than 30 shipwrecks have been discovered hidden in a lake in Germany, officials announced this week, including one vessel believed to be a steamer that was destroyed by an air raid in World War II.

The ships were uncovered on the floor of Lake Constance during a project launched in 2022 called "Wrecks and Deep Sea," according to the State Office for Monument Preservation. The office said scientists have dispatched divers and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to discover a wide array of vessels — from century-old paddle steamers to a fully intact cargo sailing ship.

Scientists had identified more than 250 potential anomalies in Lake Constance, which is up to 800 feet deep. Of these, 31 locations were determined to be wrecks, "including both objects of cultural and historical significance as well as modern recreational boats and watercraft of recent times," the State Office for Monument Preservation said in a news release.

Among the notable discoveries were two large metal ship hulls, which were discovered and surveyed using ROVs. Based on their size, characteristics and location, researchers believe these wrecks are the hulls of two paddle steamers — SD Baden and the SD Friedrichshafen II. According to the archeology site Arkeonews, the Friedrichshafen II was destroyed by an air raid during World War II, while the Baden was decommissioned in 1930 and eventually sunk. Both ships could carry up to 600 passengers.

Handwheel on the SD Friedrichshafen II at the bottom of Lake Constance LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel

Images show the handwheel of the Friedrichshafen as well as the hulls and bows of both ships lying on the lake floor shrouded by marine life.

Researchers also announced another "special discovery" — a nearly fully intact cargo sailing ship with its mast and yardarm preserved. The team did not estimate how old the vessel is but noted that its excellent condition is a "rarity in underwater archaeology" considering its depth and age. Experts noted that because the growth of invasive quagga mussels has been sparse, scientists were able to clearly view the ship's intricate details, including clamps in the bow, mooring pins and a gear ring with a ratchet.

Stern of a completely preserved wooden cargo sailing ship on the bottom of Lake Constance LAD in the RPS/ISF of the LUBW, Marcel Edel

"The find offers unique insights into the sailing technology and shipbuilding of historic Lake Constance ships and represents an important reference object for research," said Alexandra Ulisch, a scientific associate on the project.

The project marked the first detailed investigation of the Lake Constance bed to identify underwater monuments, officials said.

To complete the mission, scientists first analyzed data from bathymetry, which is the topographical surveying of water, using multibeam echo sounders. After that, researchers used side-scan sonar to examine anomalies that were detected underwater. After the sonar inspection, divers and ROVs examined potential locations of interest, which resulted in the discovery of the 31 shipwrecks.

The team conducted detailed analyses of objects deemed "cultural monuments" but researchers said there was no plan to salvage individual objects, a process that is costly. The focus, researchers said, is on preserving the documentary value.

"Wrecks are much more than just lost vehicles — they are real time capsules that preserve the stories and craftsmanship of days long past," Ulisch said.

Lake Constance (known as Bodensee in German) borders Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Fed by the Rhine River, it's the largest lake in Germany and is a popular tourist destination.