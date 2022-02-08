Training with Shaun White | 60 Minutes Archive

Live

Shaun White's rivalry with his brother
Shaun White is competing for gold for the fifth and final time at this year's Beijing Games after a career that's seen him win three gold medals. In 2010, White met with 60 Minutes correspondent Bob Simon, telling him about the childhood rivalry that he can still trace his competitiveness to. The pair also spent time with skateboard legend Tony Hawk.

White and Simon would later discuss White's nicknames, which ones he liked and which ones he didn't. White would go on to win gold in the halfpipe of the Vancouver Games that year.

