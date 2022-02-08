Live

Watch CBS News

Shaun White's rivalry with his brother

White told 60 Minutes in 2010 that his competitiveness can be traced back to his childhood rivalry with his older brother. "You know, he's really been the one who's always been better than me at... everything," White said.
