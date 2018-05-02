Sharpton turns up heat on police involved in Waffle House arrest

MOBILE, Ala. -- Rev. Al Sharpton attended a town hall in Alabama to show support for a black woman whose contentious arrest at a Waffle House sparked anger when the video went viral online.

CBS Mobile, Alabma affiliate WKRG-TV reports hundreds attended the meeting at Bethel AME church there to show support for Chikesia Clemons.

Police in Saraland, Alabama, say Clemons was drunk and disorderly when they arrested her April 22. They say she and a friend cursed employees and threatened to return with guns.

Sharpton had questions about the Saraland police officers' actions and body cameras, and the sound from the surveillance video they released.

He also demanded that Clemons' disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges be dropped and that Waffle House admit she was treated improperly and apologize, WKRG says.

WKRG-TV

In addition, activists also want the officers involved in the arrest to be investigated and fired if they're found to have violated police procedure, the station adds.

"Our sister, she has rights, she has value, and you will respect her," Sharpton told a cheering crowd, referring to police.

"There are some roaches that have infected law enforcement in Mobile County. So I'm guilty as charged. I've come to help put the light on," he said.

Several others spoke, including civil rights Attorney Ben Crump who's representing the Clemons family.