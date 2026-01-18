Shark attacks boy swimming in Sydney Harbor, leaving him in critical condition

A shark mauled a boy swimming in Sydney Harbor on Sunday, leaving him in a critical condition with serious leg injuries, authorities said, marking at least the third shark attack globally in less than a month.

The predator bit the boy, believed to be about 13 years old, during the late afternoon off Shark Beach, New South Wales state police said.

"The injuries are consistent with what is believed to have been a large shark," police said in a statement.

Officers pulled the boy from the water off the harbor beach within minutes of being alerted to the incident, police said.

They gave the boy first aid for "serious" leg injuries while he was aboard a police boat, applying two medical tourniquets.

Paramedics transported him to Sydney Children's Hospital, where he was said to be in a critical condition.

"Swimmers are advised to avoid entering nearby waters at this time," police said.

Shark Beach, in Sydney's eastern suburb of Vaucluse, was closed and police evacuated nearby beaches in the harbor, the state government said.

Wildlife experts were working to identify the shark species involved, it said in a statement.

"This is a tragic shark attack on a young boy having a swim on a Sunday afternoon near a harbor beach in Sydney's east," New South Wales Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said.

"Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family. I understand there were also other young people with him at the time of the attack, our thoughts are also with them."

A view of rainfall over Shark Beach at sunset in Sydney, Australia, January 18, 2026. FLAVIO BRANCALEONE / REUTERS

There have been more than 1,280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 250 resulted in death, according to a database of the predators' encounters with humans.

The International Shark Attack File, a database of global shark attacks run by the University of Florida, noted that a "disproportionate" amount of people died from shark bites in Australia in 2023 when compared with other countries around the world.

Increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures that appear to be swaying sharks' migratory patterns may be contributing to a rise in attacks despite overfishing depleting some species, scientists say.

A great white shark mauled surfer Mercury Psillakis to death at a popular northern Sydney ocean beach in September.

Two months later, a bull shark killed a woman swimming off a remote beach north of Sydney.

The attack on the boy in Sydney Harbour is the third confirmed shark attack in less than a month.

Less than two weeks ago, 56-year-old woman from Minnesota died after a shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Earlier this month, authorities in California confirmed that 55-year-old Erica Fox died from a shark attack. She went missing in Monterey Bay in late December. The coroner determined Fox died from "sharp and blunt force injuries and submersion in water due to a shark attack."