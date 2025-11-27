Shark kills woman, seriously injures man with her at beach in Australia

A shark killed a woman and seriously wounded a man taking an early morning swim with her at a national park beach on Australia's east coast Thursday, police said.

Experts say a shark rarely attacks more than one person.

The attack occurred at Crowdy Bay National Park, which is known for beach camping, fishing spots and hiking tracks 224 miles north of Sydney. The incident occurred just weeks after a shark fatally mauled a surfer at a beach off Sydney.

Beaches in the area and to the north of the attack were closed to swimmers indefinitely, Police Chief Insp. Timothy Bayly said.

Emergency services were called to Kylies Beach following reports that two people in their mid-20s had been bitten by a shark at 6:30 a.m., Bayly said.

Bayly declined to detail the injuries or the circumstances of the attack. "At this stage, all I'm prepared to say is they were known to each other and they were going for a swim and the shark attacked," Bayly told reporters.

A bystander helped the pair on the beach before ambulance paramedics arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital, and paramedic Josh Smyth said the man's condition was serious but stable.

Smyth said the bystander's first aid might have prevented a double fatality.

"I just really need to have a shoutout to the bystander on the beach who put a makeshift tourniquet on the male's leg which obviously potentially saved his life and allowed New South Wales Ambulance paramedics to get to him and render first aid," Smyth told reporters.

Steven Pearce, Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, described it as "a really, really terrible incident."

"This area is so remote, there's no life guarding services up there at all," Pearce told local radio 2GB.

The identities of the man and woman were not released.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said the two were Swiss nationals. "The Swiss Consulate General in Sydney is in contact with the local authorities and is supporting the relatives within the framework of consular protection," it said in a statement.

Scientists had determined the couple had been attacked by a large bull shark, a state government statement said.

Five drumlines - baited hooks suspended from floats - were deployed off Kylies Beach in an attempt to catch the shark, the government said.

Drumlines had already been put in place to the north at Port Macquarie and to the south at Forster to reduce shark numbers.

Gavin Naylor, director of the University of Florida's shark research program and manager of the International Shark Attack File database, said a single shark attacking more than one person was exceptionally rare.

"It is very unusual. Individual shark attacks are rare. And shark attacks on two people by the same individual is not unheard of, but it's very rare," Naylor said.

Naylor said he would need to know details of the sequence of the shark's behavior Thursday to understand what had motivated it to bite.

Two British tourists were attacked by a single shark while snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeast coast in 2019. One lost a foot and the other suffered leg injuries.

There have been more than 1,280 shark incidents around Australia since 1791, of which more than 250 resulted in death, according to a database of the predators' encounters with humans.

Infographic on shark bite incidents around Australia from 2000 to 2025, according to data on the Australian Shark Incident Database. A new fatal incident on November 27 is also located on the map. John SAEKI / AFP via Getty Images

The International Shark Attack File, a database of global shark attacks run by the University of Florida, noted last year that a "disproportionate" amount of people died from shark bites in Australia in 2023 when compared with other countries around the world.

A shark fatally mauled a surfer off a Sydney beach in September. The man, who left a wife and young daughter, lost "a number of limbs" and his surfboard was broken in two, police said.

Earlier this month, an Australian windsurfer had a lucky escape after coming face-to-face with a shark off the country's west coast. A camera for the surf media website swellnet.com captured the moment that the shark seemingly came out of nowhere and knocked 61-year-old Andy McDonald off his board.

"Everything was really nice, and then just out of the blue, bang, something so hard and strong hit me like a freight train," McDonald told the Australian network ABC. "It just pushed me up into the air and I fell into the, I fell into the water. I knew it was a shark."