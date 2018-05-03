Millions still under severe weather threat as storm winds down in central U.S.

Severe weather moved out of Dallas Thursday afternoon, leaving about 11 million people under a severe weather threat, CBS News weather producer David Parkinson reports. The National Weather Service said strong storms spawned one tornado and possibly four more in Oklahoma, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.

The National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon that a line of showers and storms is still moving east through the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds as the main threats. The National Weather Service tweeted a video the gusty winds in Dallas earlier in the day.

Time lapse of the squall line pushing into downtown Fort Worth this morning. Notice the bouncing of the image as the window the camera is next to flexes with the wind.

...we stayed away from the windows. pic.twitter.com/Cdby6WRlPZ — NWS (@NWS) May 3, 2018

Meteorologist John Pike said Thursday that an EF1 tornado with winds of 86-110 mph touched down Wednesday night in northeastern Norman, Oklahoma. Emergency management officials said there are no injuries. Pike said the weather service was still working to confirm tornadoes near Lone Wolf, Mountain View, Pocasset and Byng.

Meteorologist Joe Sellers said investigators are also surveying damage in downtown Tulsa that may be due to a weak tornado or straight-line winds.

The storm system was expected to move out of Oklahoma late Thursday, followed by sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s from Friday through Sunday.

There are two severe thunderstorm watches, one in Arkansas, including Little Rock, and one the four corners of Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa, including Des Moines and Kansas City.

At least nine tornaodes were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday, and 18 tornadoes ripped across the Midwest on Tuesday.