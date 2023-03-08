8 firefighters injured battling large blaze in New York City

8 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm fire in Queens 8 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm fire in Queens 00:15

Several firefighters were hurt battling a five-alarm fire which damaged several residential buildings in New York City Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the FDNY, the fire was reported at about 9:45 p.m. EST at a building in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens.

The fire then spread to two neighboring properties, the FDNY said. Video from the scene showed huge flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.

Eight firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY reported. It's unclear if any civilians were hurt.

There was no immediate word on the cause or circumstances of the fire. The extent of the damage was also unclear.