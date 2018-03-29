Sessions tells lawmakers that prosecutor is investigating FBI

In a letter to lawmakers on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions informed members of Congress that John Huber, a federal prosecutor in Utah, has been investigating accusations that the FBI abused its power. However, the attorney general says that based on what he's seen so far, there is no need for a special counsel investigation into the FBI.

Sessions' letter was a response to Republican outcry about the FBI's behavior during the 2016 election, including the surveillance of former Trump campaign official Carter Page. The letter is addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy.

In his letter, the attorney general said "no institution is perfect" and added that the Department of Justice and the FBI "are working every day to ensure the highest levels of performance and integrity as we carry out our fundamental mission."

Huber was unanimously confirmed twice by the Senate in 2015 and 2017 to be the US Attorney for the District of Utah. According to the letter, he is working on this investigation from outside Washington, but is coordinating closely with Justice Department Inspector General, Michael E. Horowitz and gives frequent updates to Sessions.

If Huber finds that there is any need to open an investigation further, that could potentially require a second special counsel investigation, separate to the work of Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. At this time, however, Sessions finds that that does not appear to be necessary.

"If anyone falls short of these high standards," Session says, "I will fulfill my responsibility to take necessary action to protect the integrity of our work."