Serena Williams calls on women to make the first move in Bumble Super Bowl ad

Serena Williams didn't become one of the world's best athletes by sitting around. Now, she's calling on all women to seize the initiative when it comes to their own futures.

The tennis star has teamed up with dating and social networking app Bumble for a new campaign called "The Ball Is In Her Court." Bumble challenges old-fashioned dating conventions by requiring women to send the first message to their matches.

Their partnership kicks off this Sunday with Serena starring in Bumble's first-ever Super Bowl ad. In it she calls on women to make the first move in all aspects of their life — a reference to the app's other verticals, Bumble BFF for finding friends and Bumble Bizz for professional networking.

"I think we're taught as women sometimes that it's OK to sit back and it's OK to let someone come to you and it's OK, you'll get your opportunity because people will open the door and people will come to you. … But why not just grab it and take it and be the first and ask for it or go for our first move," Williams told CBS News' Bianna Golodryga. "We have to let them know we're just as good — we work just as hard. I know I've been working since I was 3 years old picking up tennis rackets so I deserve the same treatment as everyone else."

Williams also spoke about her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and how she's even more motivated to push for gender equality now that she has a daughter.

"I look at her precious little face and I'm like, oh my gosh, I want her to have the same opportunities that if I had a boy he would have," Williams said.

Bumble's CEO and founder is impressive in her own right. Whitney Wolfe Herd, 29, co-founded the original "swipe" dating app, Tinder, and in just four years has grown Bumble into a platform with more than 46 million users worldwide.

"Everyone was catering to what the man might want and you had a bunch of men sitting around saying, 'Well, what do women want?' Well, put one in charge and maybe you'll find out," Wolfe Herd said.

And Serena's advice to younger female athletes looking to break ceilings?

"There's going to be lots of no's. I can't tell you how many times I've heard no … But eventually those no's will become yes's. But you can't stop, you just have to keep going."