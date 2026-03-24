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Seniors still have time for adjustments as the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period comes to an end. Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/Getty Images

Each year, the Medicare Advantage open enrollment window — which typically runs from January 1 to March 31 — offers a limited but important opportunity for seniors to rethink their approach to healthcare coverage for the year. Whether it's switching Medicare Advantage plans or returning to Original Medicare, the decisions made during this annual stretch can quietly shape both the access seniors have to healthcare and the out-of-pocket costs they'll be expected to pay.

And with the enrollment period winding down for 2026, the pressure to make a final decision on your Medicare Advantage plan is increasing. But the current landscape is marked by rising healthcare costs, shifting insurer offerings and evolving prescription drug coverage rules, which means that it's not just important to make a decision right now. It's also equally important to make the right one, as even minor missteps can have hefty financial consequences.

Given what's at stake, it's important to approach this process with clarity and purpose. So, what exactly should seniors know before this year's Medicare Advantage open enrollment deadline passes? Below, we'll examine three specific items.

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What seniors should know as Medicare Advantage open enrollment closes

Seniors still have time to make final adjustments as the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period comes to an end, but the clock is ticking. Here's what to know now before that window closes for 2026:

You can only make one change during this window

Unlike the broader fall open enrollment period, the Medicare Advantage open enrollment window limits beneficiaries to a single switch. That means you can move from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or drop your Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare (with the option to add a Part D drug plan). However, once you make that change, it's generally locked in for the rest of the year. So, it's important to take time to evaluate your options carefully before submitting a request.

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Your current coverage may not work as expected

Many seniors discover after January 1 that their Medicare Advantage plan doesn't align with their needs. That could be due to several issues, from changes in provider networks to higher out-of-pocket costs or changes to prescription drug coverage.

If you've encountered unexpected costs or access issues due to your Medicare Advantage plan in the first few months of the year, this enrollment period is your chance to correct course. Waiting until the next enrollment window could mean months of higher expenses or limited care options.

Switching back to Original Medicare has trade-offs

Returning to Original Medicare can offer broader provider access, especially if you travel frequently or want more flexibility in choosing doctors. That said, it also comes with considerations.

Original Medicare doesn't cap out-of-pocket spending the way Medicare Advantage plans do. And if you want additional coverage, like a Medigap supplemental plan, you may face underwriting requirements, depending on your state and timing.

Prescription drug coverage is another factor to consider. If you switch back to Original Medicare from a Medicare Advantage plan, you'll likely need to enroll in a standalone Part D plan to avoid gaps in coverage.

Out-of-pocket costs deserve a closer look

Monthly premiums often get the most attention, but they're only part of the picture when you're trying to narrow down your coverage options. It's also important to review the deductibles, copayments and insurance, and the maximum out-of-pocket costs tied to any plans you're considering during the process.

For example, a plan with a $0 premium may appear affordable on the surface, but it could still result in higher overall costs if you require frequent care or specialty medications. On the other hand, a plan with a slightly higher premium could offer better protection against large medical bills later in the year.

Provider networks can impact your care

Medicare Advantage plans typically operate with defined provider networks. If your preferred doctor or specialist is out of network, you could face higher costs or lose access altogether. So, before making a switch during this year's final days of open enrollment, confirm that your preferred providers and hospitals are included in the plan you're considering. This is especially important for seniors who are managing chronic conditions or ongoing treatments.

Timing matters more than you think

Any changes made during this year's open enrollment period typically take effect on the first day of the following month. That means acting sooner can help you avoid additional weeks of misaligned coverage. Waiting until the last minute to make a change could also limit your ability to resolve issues, gather plan details or ensure a smooth transition between the coverage options.

The bottom line

As Medicare Advantage open enrollment closes, seniors have a final opportunity to adjust their coverage for 2026, but that opportunity comes with limits. With only one change allowed and a firm deadline in place, the decisions made now can have lasting financial and healthcare implications. So, while the window is closing on Medicare Advantage open enrollment, you should still take time to review costs, provider access and prescription coverage, which can help ensure your plan aligns with your needs for the year ahead.