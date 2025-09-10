We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Original Medicare, which includes Part A for hospital coverage and Part B for medical services, forms the backbone of health insurance for more than 68 million retired Americans right now. This essential coverage was created to pay for seniors' hospital stays, doctor visits and preventive services, and many soon-to-be retirees assume that it's an all-in-one plan, given the coverage it provides. In reality, though, there are significant gaps in what Original Medicare will pay for, which can create unexpected out-of-pocket costs for routine care and specialized services.

Nearly 90% of Medicare beneficiaries supplement their Original Medicare with additional coverage, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which highlights just how common it is for retirees on Medicare to face uncovered expenses. Without any extra coverage in place, many seniors find themselves stuck paying out of pocket for many of the common services Original Medicare won't pay for. Knowing these gaps ahead of time, though, can help you avoid these types of financial headaches while ensuring your healthcare needs are fully protected.

What are the 6 things that Original Medicare won't cover?

Original Medicare covers a lot, but there are several key areas where it falls short. Here are six common services and expenses that typically aren't covered:

How to get more Medicare coverage

Fortunately, there are ways to address these coverage gaps. Both Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans offer additional protection. Here's what these plans offer:

Medicare Advantage plans: Medicare Advantage plans combine Part A and Part B coverage and often include prescription drug coverage (Part D), vision, dental and hearing benefits. These plans are offered by private insurers approved by Medicare and can provide more predictable costs for routine care.

Choosing supplemental coverage depends on your personal healthcare needs, budget and lifestyle. For example, seniors who travel internationally might prioritize a Medicare Advantage plan with overseas emergency coverage, while those with chronic conditions requiring frequent doctor visits may benefit more from Medigap coverage to reduce out-of-pocket costs.

The bottom line

Original Medicare provides a strong foundation of hospital and medical coverage, but it has notable blind spots. Dental care, routine vision and hearing care, prescription drugs, long-term care, international care and certain preventive or alternative treatments are not typically covered, leaving beneficiaries potentially vulnerable to high expenses.

Don't wait until you need care to discover these coverage gaps, however. During your next Medicare enrollment period, carefully evaluate Medicare Advantage plans in your area, consider supplemental coverage options and factor in the true cost of services that Original Medicare doesn't cover. With proper planning, you can avoid being caught off guard by unexpected healthcare expenses for services that are essential to maintaining your quality of life as you age.